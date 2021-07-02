Trump Organization CFO Expected to Plead Not Guilty

GUEST
Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro – Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | Israel's Iron Dome, Jews Against Zionism, and the Media's Description of Israel
Bob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | Heat in the Pacific Northwest, Kamala Harris, and Supreme Court Decision on NCAA Athletes
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Rabbi Yaakov on Israel's claim to be a Jewish state, Zionism being an ideology, and Zionism leading to a rise in anti-Semitism. Rabbi Yaakov talked about David Duke writing an article on Yaakov's claim that Zionism is not Judaism. Rabbi Yaakov spoke on the misconceptions of Judaism, due to the propaganda by Zionists in Israel.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber on NCAA athletes allowed to make money, Kamala Harris staffers, and the Ohio State University endowment. Bob discussed the importance of the recent Supreme Court ruling to allow athletes in college to earn money. Bob talked about the 'toxic environment' of Vice President Harris's staffers.
Also, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead not guilty on tax fraud charges.
