Bill Cosby Conviction Overturned, and Donald Rumsfeld Dies at 88

Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | HMS Defender Fired Upon in the Black Sea, EU-Russia Relations, and Delta COVID-19 Variant
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Donald Rumsfeld, CIA, and NSA Accused of Spying on Tucker Carlson
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about the UK Ministry of Defence documents found behind a bus stop, Angela Merkel, and the EU. Peter talked about Angela Merkel working to keep the EU and Russia on good terms before her term ends in September. Peter spoke about Angela Merkel attempting to ban all British travelers from the EU, due to the COVID19 Delta variant.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Tyler Nixon on the need for a new Church Committee, the Bush administration, and Tucker Carlson. Tyler spoke on the need to dismantle the CIA and the lack of oversight by Congress. Tyler talked about his conversations with Tucker Carlson and the accusation of NSA spying on his communications.
We also discussed the death of former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.
