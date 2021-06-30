Tucker Carlson Alleges Biden Administration is Spying on Him

GUEST
George Ferrell - Investor, and Founder of BlakPAC | Marion Barry, Lack of Capital for Black People in America, and the Pell Grant
Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Kamala Harris at the Border, Immigration Laws, and Republicans in Congress
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with George Ferrell on the founding of BlakPac, pro-life politicians, and school choice. Geroge spoke on the former religious basis of Democrats. George discussed his former work with Senator Claiborne Pell.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Krikorian about Kamala Harris visiting Texas, the Democrat's abandonment of immigration laws, and the President's power over immigration. Mark talked about the Biden administration's failures on immigration and no plans to enforce immigration laws at the border. Mark discussed the Biden administration bribing Mexico to help with the border surge and how the next three years will impact Biden politically.
