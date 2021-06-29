UK Ministry of Defence Papers Found in Bathroom, and UFO Report Released

GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Kata'ib Hezbollah, Provocation in the Black Sea
Jamarl Thomas - Cohost of Fault Lines | UFO Report, Chinese Tech, and Roswell, New Mexico
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda on terrorism in Russia, Hong Kong, and news of UK Defence of Ministry files found in a bathroom. Mark spoke on the hostility America has towards Russia and the expectations after the Putin-Biden summit. Mark talked about the HMS Defender ship that came close to Crimea and Russia's Naval base located in Crimea.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jamarl Thomas on the UFO report, the Pentagon, and the US government admitting to UFOs. Jamarl talked about the government's lies for seventy years on UFOs and Harry Reid. Jamarl Thomas spoke on two people assigned to research the UFO information and religious institutions accusing China of owning the technology known as UFOs.
