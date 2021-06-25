Biden DOJ Sues Georgia Over Racist Voting Laws

GUEST
Robert Carter - Journalist for PressTV | M.E.K Attacks on Iranian Ex-pats, PressTV Winning the Narrative War, and the Biden Administration Censoring Iranian Voices
Anton Chaitkin - Author, Historian, and Political Activist | America's Fight Against Imperialism, The Slave System, and The City of London
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Robert Carter on the Iranian elections, US sanctions on Iran, and colonial type of narratives by the western media. Robert talked about the elections in Iran and the Americans constantly labeling Iran as a dictatorship. Robert discussed the M.E.K, a terrorist group, and their recent attack on expats voting in the Iranian elections.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Anton Chaitkin on the American Revolution, the serfs of Russia, and the imperial system still in Africa. Anton spoke about the imperial system as the enemy of mankind and America’s aide in the industrialization of countries around the world. Anton discussed President Kennedy’s attempt to maintain friendships with other nations and Anton’s debate challenge to over four hundred college professors on slavery.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)