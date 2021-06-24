Pelosi Announces House Committee to Probe Jan 6th Riot

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including John McAfee’s lawyer saying McAfee showed no indication he would take his own life, and a condo building partially collapses in Miami-Dade, killing at least one.

GUEST

Wyatt Reed - Producer on By Any Means Necessary | Venezuela, Bicentennial People’s Congress, and 200th Anniversary Battle of Carabobo

Ray Nowosielski & John Duffy - Filmmakers, Podcasters, and Journalists | After the Uprising: The Death of Danyé Dion Jones

Jim Hoft - Founder of Gateway Pundit | Surge in Violent Crime in America, Jan 6th Arrests, and Policing in America

In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Wyatt Reed about his on-the-ground reporting in Venezuela for the Bicentennial People’s Congress, and the relationship between Colombia and Venezuela. Wyatt talked about the Battle of Carabobo anniversary. Wyatt spoke on the mood of people in Venezuela and the recent Bloomberg interview with President Maduro.

John and Lee talked with Ray Nowosielski & John Duffy on their new podcast series called, After the Uprising: The Death of Danyé Dion Jones. Ray and John discussed how they became interested in the story of Danye’ Jones and his death and how Danye’s mother brought the spotlight on her son's case. Ray and John spoke about the eleven-episode podcast and how the audience will perceive police interactions with minorities.

In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jim Hoft on the recent arrest of a Pastor who entered the Capitol, crime in major cities, and the Arizona vote audits. Jim talked about his coverage on the critical race theory school board meeting in Virginia and the large number of police officers quitting or retiring. Jim gave an update on the Arizona vote audit and when the audit will be completed.

