UK Already Predicting Need for Another Lockdown, and Yang Possibly New New York City Mayor

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | UK Handling of COVID19, G7, and Vaccine Mandates in Great Britain
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Andrew Yang, Communism, and American Government Not Being Great
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ian Shilling on the lockdowns In Great Britain, Boris Johnson, and the delayed reopening in the UK. Ian discussed the differences between America and the United Kingdom handling of COVID19. Ian spoke about the announced lockdown for fall 2021 in the UK and the morale of British citizens.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall on the New York City Mayoral race, the US Constitution, and Patriotism. Ted talked about America’s failures in economics, medicine, and standard of living. Ted discussed the US Constitution and creating solutions to advance America into a better country.
