Post Summit: Putin Comes Out Looking Strong, and Biden Looks Confused

GUEST
Miko Peled - Author, and Human Rights Activist | Non-Apologetic Rightwing, Mikos Recent Trip to Jerusalem, and The Gaza Strip
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Biden’s Performance in Geneva, Western Media Looking for Finger Pointing at Russia
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | NSA, Diplomacy, and Nuclear Powers in the World
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Miko Peled on Miko's book The Generals Son, the political agenda of the right-wing in Israel, and Palestinian property rights. Miko spoke on the Democrats having been asked to ‘tone down the rhetoric’ on Palestinians and the ethnic cleansing by Israel. Miko talked about his book, life story, and activism to spread awareness of Israel's human rights violations.
Also, Lee and John spoke with Fault Lines co-host Jamarl Thomas, who's in Geneva right now with on-the-ground coverage of the Putin-Biden Summit. Jamarl talked about the aggressive nature of the western media at the summit and Joe Biden not taking questions from Russian media. Jamarl praised Putin's post-summit press conference.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Scott Ritter on diplomacy with Russia, the Minsk agreement, and the management of confrontation. Scott talked about the cyber capabilities of Russia, versus America's sloppy cyberattack history. Scott spoke on the purpose of the Putin- Biden summit and America's return to diplomacy with Russia.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)