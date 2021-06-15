The G7 Hostility Towards China, and Upcoming Putin-Biden Summit

GUEST
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | G7 Summit, Angela Merkel, and Putin- Biden Summit
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | U.S. Hostility Towards China, Millennial Generation, and Helicopter Parenting
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about Germany coming out against the EU veto powers, Biden at the G7 Summit, and China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Peter Spoke on Angela Merkel's goal of doing away with the EU veto powers for smaller nations. Peter talked about the G7 Summit and its lack of substance from leaders involved in the summit and how the attendees were delighted to have a familiar face in Joe Biden and his team.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen on the rise of China, America’s bullying tactics, and the expectations of America’s millennial generation. Kim discussed the left in America embracing war over peace and America’s lack of workers to do labor. Kim spoke on the importance of young people working their way up the career ladder and the effect social media has on .the expectations of the millennials.
