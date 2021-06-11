US to Donate 500 Million Vaccines Globally

GUEST
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-In-Chief TheDuran.com | Biden at the G7, Britain’s Lack of Interest in Biden, and Ireland
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Alexander Mercouris on the European perspective of Joe Biden, the Biden – Putin summit, and the arms control situation between Russia and America. Alexander spoke on America's support for Ukraine's aggression and how American politicians fail to realize how angry Russia is on accusations like Russiagate. Alexander talked about how the world has changed in geopolitics and America talking down to other nations.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke on race relations in America, the situation in Nigeria, and slavery in Brazil. John and Lee spoke on the January 6th riot and the potential prison sentences for the participants.
We also discuss Joe Biden's announcement that the US will donate 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine around the globe.
