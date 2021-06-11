Biden is Ready to Tell Putin What He Wants Him to Know 

GUESTS
Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies| Immigration Laws, Kamala Harris, and SCOTUS on TPS
Carter Laren - Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Atlas Shrugged, Ayn Rand, and The argument of Using Reason
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Andrew Arthur on the summer months being most dangerous for border crossings, Andrew’s time as an immigration judge, and Biden’s lack of immigration policy. Andrew talked about the recent visit to Guatemala and the hypocrisy from the Vice President. Andrew spoke on his experience as an immigration judge and the immigration laws in America.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carter Laren on the teachings of Ayn Rand, human nature, and the value of reading. Carter spoke on the philosophy of giving people reason and evidence, and human psychology. Carter discussed the difficulty of listening for most of the general public and how Ayn Rand didn’t understand the concept of culture.
