Vice President Harris is Going to the Border, Eventually, Maybe

Robert Inlakesh - Journalist, Writer, and Political Analyst | London Pro Palestine Protest, Ethnic Cleansing, and Palestinians Forced to Destroy Their Own Homes
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Write | Syria, Lebanon, and Nord Stream 2
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Robert Inlakesh on the values in Israel, Israel arresting journalists in the West Bank, and the chance of Netanyahu staying in politics. Robert spoke on the Palestinian people who have been forced out of their homes in the West Bank and forced to destroy the home or pay Israel to demolish it. Robert spoke on the continued attacks in the West Bank after the ceasefire.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Lazare on America's foreign policy towards Syria, Biden forced to waive sanctions on Nord Stream 2, and Christianity in the Middle East. Daniel talked about the Saudi Arabian government arresting citizens for practicing Christianity and America's ally in Syria. Daniel spoke on the recent election of Bashar al-Assad.
