Election in Mexico, NYC Mayoral Race, and Joe Manchin Under Fire From Democrats

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the US recovering millions in cryptocurrency paid to Colonial Pipeline ransomware hackers, and US Supreme Court rejecting men’s group lawsuit over all-male military draft.

GUEST

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Communism, Central Park Karen, and Donald Trump on Critical Race Theory

Wyatt Reed - Producer on By Any Means Necessary | Elections in Mexico, Worker Party, and Violence in Mexico

Jamie Lovegrove - Political Reporter for The Post and Courier | Vaccination Rates in South Carolina, South Carolina Governor Race, and Nikki Haley

In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall spoke on Amy Cooper being fired from her job, punishment by employers for behavior outside of work, and socialism is an essential step to communism. Ted talked about Democrats and liberals in favor of employers firing employees for political reasons. Ted spoke on the aspects of systematic racism and the need to abolish capitalism.

Lee and John spoke with Wyatt Reed from Mexico City, covering the Mexico elections and the political parties in Mexico. Wyatt spoke on the Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador winning again but failed to gain a supermajority in the Mexican house of congress and the popularity of AMLO.

In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jamie Lovegrove on Nikki Haley, the vaccination rate in South Carolina, and Lindsey Graham. Jamie spoke on Lindsey Graham pushing the Covid-19 lab leak theory and how it's received in South Carolina. Jamie talked about Senator Tim Scott working with Democrats on a police reform bill and Senator Scott’s popularity in South Carolina.

