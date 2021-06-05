UFO Sightings Could be Alien or Russian & China Hypersonic Tech Tests

GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Culture Wars in Ukraine, America’s Foreign Policy Towards Ukraine, and The Orthodox Church
Elbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | History of Slavery in Louisiana, Tulsa Massacre, and Cajun Cooking
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda on Blue Star consulting, the US sending weapons to Ukraine, and the Orthodox religion in Ukraine. Mark spoke on the geopolitical project in Ukraine to become an anti-Russia country and the CIA involvement in Ukraine. Mark talked about the Putin-Biden summit set to take place in mid-June and the expectations from the summit.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Elbert Guillory on Louisiana cooking, critical race theory, and race relations over the decades. Elbert discussed the segregation he faced in the 1950s living in Louisiana and how America has advanced greatly in race relations. Elbert spoke on the effects of critical race theory in Louisiana and slavery.
Also, we touch upon Pentagon’s upcoming much-anticipated tell-all report on UFOs.
