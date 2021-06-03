Netanyahu May Soon be Osuted as Prime Minister While Trump Indictment Looms

GUEST
Jeff Halper - Author, Activist, Anthropologist, and Professor | Moving on From Netanyahu, The Islamic Party in Israel, and Hamas
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Rudy Giuliani, Former President Trump Facing Indictment, and Democrats Goal of Blocking Trump from 2024 Election
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Jeff Halper on religious political parties, gay rights in Israel, and the right-wing government coalition. Jeff talked about the people’s excitement in Israel for Netanyahu to be out of government. Jeff discussed the political dysfunction in Israel and a possible fifth election to be held after Netanyahu is out of office as Prime Minister.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Tyler Nixon on the 2024 election, prosecutorial discretion, and Roger Stone. Tyler discussed the rumors of Trump being indicted in New York and the dangers of charging a former President for political revenge. Tyler spoke on the Democrats using the Justice Department as a tool to attack Republicans and who will be Trump’s running mate for the 2024 election.
