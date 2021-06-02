The Importance of Whistleblowers and Autonomous Killer Drones Used in Libya

GUEST
Frank Serpico - Whistleblower, Former NYPD Officer, and Activist | Corruption, The Knapp Commission, and Whistleblowers
Taylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Update on Julian Assange Health, Craig Murray, Taylor’s Covid-19 Reporting
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Frank Serpico on Frank’s exposure of NYPD corruption, the code of silence in the police department, and political corruption in America. Frank spoke on his work assisting whistleblowers with legislative protection and how the term ‘whistleblower’ is viewed in other countries. Frank spoke on his travels around the world and his discussions with police departments in other countries.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Taylor Hudak about Julian Assange’s father and brother on tour in America, Craig Murray going to prison, and doctors concerned with Covid-19 misinformation. Taylor spoke on the Craig Murray prison sentence for his reporting of the Alex Salmond trial and his preparations to enter prison. Taylor spoke on her discussions with doctors on the topic of Covid-19 and the media collusion with the US government on Covid-19.
Also, we touch upon news that autonomous killer drones might have attacked people in Libya, according to a report from the United Nations Security Council’s Panel of Experts on Libya.
