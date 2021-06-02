'As Far as Wiretapping, We Have Something in Common': Trump Told Merkel in March 2017

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Open Russia movement head announcing the decision to liquidate the organization, and Russian FM Lavrov speaking out against unconstitutional persecution of Jan. 6 protesters.

GUEST

Mimi Rosenberg – Lawyer, and Producer of Building Bridges: Your Community and Labor Report | Corporate Takeover of Local Radio, Diversity of Voices, and Left-Wing In Fighting

Charles Strange – Gold Star Father | Extortion 17, Michael Strange, and The NSA

In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mimi Rosenberg on the consolidation of radio, the DNC, and limousine liberals. Mimi talked about the five Pacifica stations around the country and the Democratic party's numerous attempts to take over the station. Mimi spoke on the diversity of voices on the station and the lack of diversity if the corporate takeover succeeds.

In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Gold Star Father Charles Strange about the NSA spying on Gold Star families, Seal Team Six, and poppy fields in Afghanistan. Charles talked about his son Navy cryptologist Michael Strange and the story of the Extortion 17 mission. Charles discussed the upcoming tenth anniversary of his son's death and yet to get answers from the US government on how his son died.

Also, we discuss claims that US National Security Agency used Danish cables to spy on senior officials, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com