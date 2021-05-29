Putin Meets With Lukashenko and Jan 6th Commission Fails to Pass

GUEST
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | 2016 Election, The Young Turks, and the Bernie Sanders Campaign in 2016 and 2020
Meathead Goldwyn - BBQ Expert, Author, Cook | BBQ Hall of Fame, Cooking Ribs, and the Science of Cooking
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen on her transition from the Progressive establishment, the Trump administration’s failure to investigate Hillary Clinton, and Aaron Mate. Kim talked about the recent attacks on Aaron Mate and The Young Turks (TYT) lying about Aaron Mate’s journalism. Kim spoke on the mainstream media’s recent attacks on independent media.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Meathead Goldwyn on two-zone cooking, using a thermometer, and the chemistry of food. Meathead discussed the difference between spare ribs and St. Louis cut baby back ribs and how to properly cook ribs on the grill. Meathead talked about the science of heat to cook food, and the misconception of high heat cooking.
