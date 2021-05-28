Germany 2021 Election and Bernie Sanders OK With Arm Sales to Israel

GUEST
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Nord Stream 2, Belarus, and The Germany Elections
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | The Squad, Maxine Waters, and Defense for Israel
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver on the Biden administration's removal of sanctions on Nord Stream 2, Biden’s predictability, and Roman Protasevich. Peter talked about the German politicians delighted to be dealing with the Biden administration, over the unpredictable Trump administration. Peter spoke on Nord Stream 2 being nearly complete and the United States establishment being against this gas pipeline.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia on Republicans criticizing Republicans, lack of media criticism of Democrats, and religious defense for Israel. Carmine talked about Democrats who are anti-Israel and Ilhan Omar’s comments on Israel. Carmine discussed the Republicans attacking other conservatives and Democrats' ability to stick together.
