Biden Flip Flops, Orders Investigation of COVID-19

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-In-Chief TheDuran.com | Dominic Cummings, Belarus Plane Incident, and Roman Protasevich’s Past
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Separation of Science from Politics, Germ Warfare, and Factual History
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Alexander Mercouris on the alleged assassination plot in Belarus, British politics, and NGOs. Alexander spoke on the news of Dominic Cummings leaking harmful information against Boris Johnson. Alexander discussed Roman Protasevich and his connection to Radio Free Europe and his recent past of organizing protests through social media applications.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Caleb Maupin on the Wuhan lab leak theory, America failing in education, and America’s past relationship with Russia. Caleb talked about the importance of world history and how it's being lost in America. Caleb spoke on America's importation of engineers and the lack of engineers that are trained in America.
