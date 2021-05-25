Putin and Biden Summit Confirmed for June 16th

GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Western Media, Radio Free Europe, and Putin and Biden Summit
Keri Smith - Former SJW, Co-Host of Unsafe Space Podcast | Marriage, Qanon, and Cult Ideology
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda on the Belarus plane incident, using ‘journalism’ as a cover, and Belarus President Lukashenko. Mark talked about the Ryanair flight and Roman Protasevich, who has connections to neo-Nazi groups. Mark discussed the history of geopolitics and planes ordered to land and Edward Snowden’s similar plane incident in President Obama’s administration.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Keri Smith on people with cult-like mindsets, social justice, and the change of certain definitions. Keri talked about the cult mindset in the social justice movement and the shaming within the movement for thinking outside the box. Keri spoke on the extreme behaviors in the social justice movement and the lack of diversity in thought within the movement.
