Trouble in Belarus, Again

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the CDC announcing they are investigating reports of heart issues in young patients who have received a Covid-19 vaccine, and Gordon Sondland suing Mike Pompeo.

GUEST

Dean O'Brien - Photojournalist, Author| Photojournalism, On The Ground in Ukraine, and Sanctions

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Support for Israel, The Squad, and Joe Biden Being Pro Israel

In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Dean O’Brien on his experience visiting Ukraine, how the people in Donbas feel, and the continued shelling in East Ukraine. Dean spoke on journalists placed on a ‘target list’ in Ukraine and the harassment after the posting of this list. Dean discussed the ‘Right Sector’ and what he saw from members of this group in Ukraine.

In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall on the cycle of life of the octopus, Israel losing support and the conditions of the Gaza Strip. Ted talked about the media around the world and their support for Palestinian National Authority. Ted spoke on the pressure President Biden has been facing from the squad and the lack of financial incentive to be pro Palestine.

We also touch upon Ryanair flight that was forced to land in Belarus by fighter jets over a suspected bomb threat, which later turned out to be false. Among the passengers was Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist. He was detained during the stopover at the Minsk airport and may face up to 15 years in prison.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.