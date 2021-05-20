Trump Organization Under Criminal Probe and Biden Calls Netanyahu for De-escalation

GUEST
Shane Stranahan - Host of Fault Lines | UFO Mistrust, Hoax Accusations, and Washington DC Post Lockdown
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | Music Theory, Barack Obama, and Democrats Support for Palestine
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Shane Stranahan on the 60 Minutes segment on UFOs, people discussing aliens, and the advanced technology seen on video. Shane spoke on the trending theories on UFO sighting and the government report soon to be released. Shane talked about the psychology of people who discount news stories, based on the news source.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Joel Segal on working with Palestinian organizations, Democrats ignoring the working-class people, and Biden’s weakness on Israeli ceasefire. Joel discussed the perception of Barack Obama being unable to win the presidency in 2005. Joel spoke on Bernie Sanders and the progressives transforming the Democrat party.
Also, we touch upon news that the New York attorney general will be pursuing a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization in conjunction with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
