Israel Bombs Media Building in Gaza, Netanyahu Thanks Merkel for Support

Jonathan Kuttab - Speaker, Writer, Author, and Human Rights Attorney | Lack of Conservative Support for Palestine, Jordan, and Zionism
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Zionism in America, Cease Fire Policy, and Karl Marx
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Jonathan Kuttab on becoming an Israeli/ Palestinian lawyer, the media narrative on Israel and Hamas. Jonathan spoke about the reality that Americans lack critical thinking and accept the simplest narrative on certain issues. Jonathan talked about the lack of support for Christian Palestinians and Palestine mainly supported by Progressives.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Lazare on policy problems in America, America connected to Israel, and the Palestinian national movement. Daniel talked about the stance Karl Marx took on Imperialism and British influence. Daniel spoke on the situation in the Gaza Strip.
