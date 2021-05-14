CDC Issues New Guidance for Masks, and Israeli Media Air Controversial Video

GUEST
Alex Krainer - Author of The Grand Deception & Hedge Fund Manager | Bill Browder, Permanent Wars, and History of Americas Aggression
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Election Interference in 2020 Election, Israel Aggression on Palestine, and Lack of Democratic Leadership
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Alex Krainer on his book The Grand Deception, Jonathan Weiner, and the Eurasian plans. Alex spoke in his recent article on the possible end to permanent wars in the world and the other world powers aware of America’s geopolitical playbook. Alex discussed his intrigue into Bill Browder and how he came to write his book.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall on the Hunter Biden laptop story, New York mayoral race, and Democrats in support of Israel. Ted talked about the past incidents of media interference in past elections and the censorship of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Ted discussed the amount of military aid Israel receives from the US and the need for that aid to be drastically cut.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)