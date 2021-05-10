Israeli Police Attack Palestinians in Jerusalem, Hamas Fires 45 Rockets Into Israel

GUEST
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-In-Chief TheDuran.com | Victory Day, Hunter Biden, and Labour Party
Carter Laren - Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Green Energy, CryptoCurrency, and Tesla
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Rabbi Yaakov on the lack of coverage of Victory Day in Russia, Time Magazine, and the London mayoral race. Alexander discussed the celebration of Victory Day in Russia and President Putin’s speech. Alexander discussed the revelation In Time magazine involving Hunter Biden.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carter Laren on censorship, renewable energy, and Elon Musk. Carter talked about the liberal media's dislike for Elon Musk and the reason they attack him so much. Carter spoke on the advancements in technology and how technology is needed to uplift third-world countries.
We also touch upon the tensions in Jerusalem where the clashes between Israelis and Palestinians continue.
