Life is Really Simple, but We Insist on Making it Complicated

Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | New York Optimism, Black Hebrew Israelites Being Deported from Israel, and Anti-Zionist in Israel
Jim Hoft - Founder of Gateway Pundit | Kim Gardner Prosecutorial Misconduct, Liz Cheney, and Trump 2024
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Rabbi Yaakov on Netanyahu failing to form a government, anti-Zionism, and Jewish Identity. Rabbi Yaakov spoke on the failure of Israel to define a Jewish state and the government failures due to the inability to define a Jewish state. Rabbi Yaakov spoke on the history of Black Hebrew Israelites in Israel and the reason they are facing deportation.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jim Hoft on weak Republican leadership, Soros-backed district attorneys, and whether Trump will run for President again. Jim talked about St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner and the misconduct probe she faces. Jim spoke on Liz Cheney and her attacks on Trump as her possible motive to destroy the Republican party.
