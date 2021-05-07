Post-Brexit Fishing Drama, US Immigration Crisis, & China

GUESTS
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Island of Jersey, and Vaccine Patents
Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Immigration Affecting Education, Cost of Illegal Immigration, and Being Called ‘White Supremacist’ for Border Enforcement
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | China, Prison, and China’s Cultural Revolution
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver on the vaccine patent dispute in Germany, and the UK sending gunships to the Island of Jersey over a post-Brexit dispute. Peter discussed the Biden administration and the Merkel government in Germany at odds over vaccine patents.
Lee and John spoke with Mark Krikorian on the de facto open border policy of Democrats, the border surge, and sanctuary cities. Mark talked about the cost of educating illegal immigrants versus the education costs of native-born Americans. Mark spoke on the Democrat's refusal to discuss border enforcement.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Caleb Maupin on the history of China, Marxism, and Socialism. Caleb spoke on the advancements China has achieved over the years and the taxation system in China. Caleb spoke on the mass incarceration problem in America and Biden’s policy to pardon prisoners.
