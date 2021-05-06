Trump Facebook Ban Upheld and Biden Grabs Tacos for Cinco De Mayo

GUESTS
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Wirecard Investigation, The German Elections, and Vaccine Availability in Germany
Bob Wenzel - Economist, Editor, Publisher of TargetLiberty.com, Writer at EconomicPolicyJournal.com | Taxes, Modern Monetary Theory, and Cultural Marxism
In the first hour, John spoke with Peter Oliver on the Wirecard scandal, digital vaccine certificates, and Angela Merkel’s successor in Germany. Peter talked about the Wirecard investigation and Angela Merkel appearing in front of a parliamentary inquiry for lobbying on behalf of Wirecard in China. Peter talked about the vaccines in Germany and the months-long wait for certain German citizens.
In the second hour, John spoke with Bob Wenzel on government corruption, inflation, and Senator Joe Manchin. Bob discussed the coming inflation in America and how unprepared Americans are for the effects of inflation. Bob spoke on the Biden administration's fiscal policy and the damage it is doing to the creative sector in America.
