Biden Bans Travel to India Amid COVID Surge

GUESTS
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | Israel and Palestine Conflict, Netanyahu Using Palestine as a Boogeyman, and John Kerry
Jim Auchmutey - Author of Smokelore: A Short History of Barbecue in America | Bobby Seale’s Cookbook, America’s History in Barbecue, and Smoked Salmon
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Joel Segal on looting, on the Israel and Palestine conflict, and Prime Minister Netanyahu's growing number of support to resign. Joel spoke on the movement to get Netanyahu to resign and the illegal settlements. Joel talked about the possible espionage charges for John Kerry for speaking with Iran about Israeli actions in Syria.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jim Auchmutey on barbecue history, Virginia barbecue, and the James Beard award. Jim spoke on the significance of the Bobby Seale cookbook on barbecue and how good Bobby Seale’s cooking was based on his book. Jim talked about the use of barbecue sauces and the earliest noted use goes back to the 1700s.
