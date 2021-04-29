Joe Biden Addresses Congress and Talks About Jan 6th Capitol Riot

GUESTS
Bob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | Washington DC Slowly Opening, Biden’s Address, Biden and Cheyney Fist Bump
Elbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | Biden’s Address to Congress, Chauvin Trial, and Race Relations in America
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber on Biden using Joe Manchin, Biden mentioning Trans issues during his speech, and the optics of the audience in masks. Bob spoke about Biden's speech and his empty promises and typical Democrat rhetoric. Bob talked about the Biden administration using Joe Manchin as an excuse to stall or never pass progressive bills.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Elbert Guillory on his take of the Chauvin trial, Republican perception by Democrats, and voting rights. Elbert talked about his experience of overt racism from Democrats and Republicans. Elbert discussed the Chauvin trial and his legal analysis of the verdict.
