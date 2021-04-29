Kremlin Offered Biden Administration 'Complete Reset', White House Turned It Down

GUESTS
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-In-Chief TheDuran.com | Ukraine Celebrates Nazi Past, Differences of Poland and Ukraine, and Russian Professors in London
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Biden’s Address to Congress, Infrastructure Bill, and President Trump’s Effect on Republicans
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Alexander Mercouris on the celebration in Kiev of Waffen SS, Polish history, and the Canadian celebration of Waffen SS in Canada. Alexander talked about the dislike of Russia from countries like Poland and Hungary due to certain reasons like religion. Alexander spoke on the Cold War and professors in London from Russia who despised their homeland.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall on the Republican party after Trump, expectations from Biden’s address to Congress, and political persecution from the DOJ. Ted talked about the infrastructure bill probably going to be gutted by Republicans. Ted discussed the news of Rudy Giuliani’s electronics seized in a search warrant and the government charging him on a FARA issue.
Also, we discuss how Kremlin's proposed 'complete reset' in the strained relationship between Moscow and Washington was turned down by the White House.
