India in Need of Oxygen, Plus Guest Author David Horowitz

GUESTS
David Horowitz - Writer, Author, and Conservative | Peace Movements During Vietnam War, Progressive Caucus, and The Social Justice Future
Jamie Lovegrove - Political Reporter for The Post and Courier | Noted Population Change in South Carolina, Governor Race, and Charleston, South Carolina Turning Purple
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with David Horowitz on his new book, David’s views on Black Lives Matter, and the take over of the Democratic Party. David spoke on the rise of communists in the Democrats and the past of President Obama within Communism. David spoke on the Marxist background of Black Lives Matter and the founders profiting economically.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jamie Lovegrove on the demographics of South Carolina in 2021, Lindsey Graham, and Lin Wood running for office in South Carolina. Jamie discussed the number of sixty-five and older population moving to South Carolina. Jamie spoke about Lin Wood running against a Trump-supported candidate for head of Republican party chairmanship.
