Putin Speaks at Annual Address

Moss Robeson - Journalist, Historian, and Director | Bandera Supporters in US Politics, Republicans Involved in Ukraine, and Joe Biden's Connections in Ukraine
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Internal Affairs Investigations, Media Coverage of Certain Crimes, and Police Brutality
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Moss Robeson on the OUN-B influence in politics, Stop Fake, and the two Chulpa sisters. Moss talked about the OUN-B members connected to President Trump's election and Ukraine supporters for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Moss spoke on the hypocrisy from both Democrats and Republicans for support of Ukrainian Banderites.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall on the Chauvin trial, police reform, and the need for a civilian police review board. Ted talked about the need for a separate court for policed complaints. Ted spoke on the misconceptions of civilian complaints of police and the lack of media coverage of black-on-black crime.
Also, Lee and John touch upon highlights of President Putin's State of the Union address.
