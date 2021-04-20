America's Dishonest Sanctions War Plus Green Candidate Interview

GUEST
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | US Sanctions on Russia, Ukraine a Failed State, and the War Hawks Surrounding President Biden
Howie Hawkins - Co-founder of Green Party of The United States, 2020 Presidential Green Party nominee | Climate Investments, H.R. 1, and More Coalitions with Libertarians
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Lazare on the conversation between Putin and Biden, Belarus assassination attempt, and solutions for the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Daniel discussed the recent news of Bill Browder’s influence on the hire of the Russian director of the National Security Council. Daniel spoke on the hostility towards China and Democrats following the demonization of China.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Howie Hawkins on his version of the Green New Deal, ranked-choice voting, and Third-Parties not allowed in presidential debates. Howie spoke on the problems in H.R. 1 and the discrimination of Libertarians, Green Party candidates in the new bill. Howie talked about how difficult New York state has made ballot access to third-party candidates.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)