Trump Vindicated Calling "Russian Bounty Story" a Hoax

Shane Stranahan - Host of Fault Lines | FM Radio, Western Media Lying on “Russian Aggression”, UFO
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Minnesota Riots, Media Withholding Information on Criminal History, and Police Respect
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Shane s propaganda around the Ukraine aggression, President Trump's vindication on the “Russian Bounty” story, former DNI Ratcliffe on UFO report. Shane discussed his 2017 beginning knowledge into Ukraine and the years of propaganda in Western media covering Ukraine. Shane talked about the growing number of UFO citings and videos released from the Pentagon.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia on the number of police killed in 2020, media manipulation, and being consistent on news stories. Carmine talked about the rise of radical Democrats and their behavior changing how the party is looked at. Carmine spoke on the interactions with police and criminals who have violent records and how the media fosters a divide between the public and police.
