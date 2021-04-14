First Biden, Now NATO Announces Withdrawal of Troops From Afghanistan

GUEST
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Germany in Afghanistan, the EU Vaccine Decision, and NATO
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Biden Call with Putin, New Cold War, and the Multi-Polar World
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, Germany lockdowns, and the message from the EU on the AstraZeneca vaccine. Peter discussed the NATO announcement of Afghanistan withdrawal and the question of what will happen to the people left behind in Afghanistan. Peter talked about the Peace summit in Turkey and the ultimate winners from this twenty-year war.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Scott Ritter on the US military underprepared for war, Russia having the upper hand, and NATO against US support of Ukraine aggression against Russia. Scott talked about Russia calling America's bluff and President Biden meeting with Putin to ease tensions. Scott spoke about the dominance of China’s economy and America's aggression toward China, and Russia.
