Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura on Shooting, Resignations, and Riots

Jesse Ventura - Former Governor of Minnesota | Maximum Wage, Legalization of Cannabis, and President Biden Represents the Old Guard
Keri Smith - Former SJW, Co-Host of Unsafe Space Podcast | Unsafe Space Ban on Social Media, Johnson and Johnson Vaccine Suspension, and Big Tech Censorship
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Jesse Ventura on the Minnesota riots, under-trained police, and taxation of millionaires. Jesse discussed the need for more socialism in the country to balance out capitalism and the need for socialized medicine. Jesse spoke on the need to legalize cannabis and the numerous benefits it has.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Keri Smith on self-censorship, the Left in charge of history, and what the future holds for society. Keri discussed the amount of censorship that happened immediately after the events of January sixth. Keri Talked about “The Fourth Turning” a book her channel has read, and the amount of prophecy in the book on events occurring in the present day.
