Ukraine Turns to Turkey for Help in Donbass

George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at Global Policy Institute | Ukraine Right Sector, and Biden Administration Aggression Towards Russia
Moss Robeson - Journalist, Historian, and Director | Western Ukraine History, OUNB, and Ukrainian Influence in Congress
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Geroge Szamuely on America's history working with Neo-Nazi elements, the US wanting Ukraine in NATO, and President Erdogan supporting Ukraine in joining NATO. George talked about the Biden administration and the differences from the last administration with President Trump pursuing better relations with Russia. George discussed the goal of Turkey President Erdogan and his approach to the Ukrainian military buildup on Russian borders.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Moss Robeson on Stepan Bandera's popularity, US military attache Brittany Stewart, and Ukrainian influence in Congress. Moss talked about the history of the CIA and its initial non support of Stepan Bandera. Moss discussed his article on Diana Vynohradova a Neo-Nazi guilty of racist murder.
