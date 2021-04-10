Biden Looks Into Expanding The Supreme Court

GUEST
Dr. Nayla Rush - Senior Researcher at the Center for Immigration Studies | Central America Migration Patterns, False Refugee Claims, and The Biden Administrations Hypocrisy
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | Working with John Conyers, Democrats Working with Republicans, and Hands Off Venezuela Demonstration
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Dr. Nayla Rush on the crisis at the border, the Biden administration's de facto open borders policy, and Kamala Harris in charge of negotiations with Mexico and Central America. Dr. Rush discussed the Biden administration encouraging more migration to the Southern Border and estimates of one million migrants arriving at the border by end of 2021. Dr. Rush talked about the Biden administration ending programs that President Trump enacted and the ramifications of ending these programs.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Joel Seagal on Funk Music, Joel's work on Capitol Hill, and music bringing people together. Joel discussed his history working for Congressman John Conyers and his time playing bass guitar with the Congressman. Joel spoke on his ability to work with Republicans and the need for more bipartisan work in Congress.
