No Amendment to the Constitution is Absolute?

GUESTS:
Kristen Berman - Creative Producer, Account Manager, and Marketing Manager | Big Tech Censorship, Local Journalism, and Gannett Owned News Outlets
Gareth Porter - Investigative Journalist, Author, and Policy Analyst | JCPOA, U.S. Congress, and Israel’s Interest in the JCPOA
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Kristen Berman on email censorship, Freedom of Speech, and the US government outsourcing censorship. Kristen discussed recent censorship her website has come across from sending emails to journalists of local news outlets across the country. Kristen spoke about the response she received from the President of USA Today on her email domain blockage and what the future holds in local news with censorship.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Gareth Porter on the indirect talks of the JCPOA, Iran, and Gareth’s prediction for the JCPOA. Gareth discussed the leverage used by the Biden administration by way of Trump sanctions enforced before the Biden administration entered office. Gareth spoke on Israel’s behavior to sabotage the JCPOA and the influence of Israel on the US Congress.
