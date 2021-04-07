Stay Wise and the Mind is Untouchable

GUEST
Jim Hoft - Founder of Gateway Pundit | Ron Desantis, 2020 Election Anger, Alternative Outlets
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Derek Chauvin Trial, Third Degree Murder Charge in Minnesota
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Jim Hoft on the Justice Department investigation into Congressman Matt Gaetz, new social media outlets, and Republican's support of Donald Trump for the 2024 election. Jim discussed his readers and the anger from the 2020 election and the continued stories on the 2020 election court cases Gateway Pundit covers. Jim talked about the media under-reporting issues caused by the Biden administration and Fox News being less energized.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jason Goodman on the Derek Chauvin trial, legal procedure, and the lack of investigation into Chauvin's relationship with George Floyd. Jason discussed the media presentation of the Chauvin trial and how one-sided it has been. Jason talked about the initial statements from a co-worker of George Floyd and how that statement has gone ignored for over a year.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)