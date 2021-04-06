The Biden Administration is Hungry for War

GUEST
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-In-Chief TheDuran.com | Ukraine Aggression, Germany's Interest, and Ukraine’s disdain for Russia
Michelle Esquenazi - Bail Bondswoman and Senior VP of NY State Bail Bondsman Association | California Bail Reform, State Legislature, and US Legal system
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Alexander Mercouris on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, the origins of Germany's BND, and NATO involvement in the Ukraine border build-up. Alexander spoke about the history of Ukraine and its past connections with the Nazis. Alexander talked about the Biden administration and their goal of disrupting the Nord Stream two pipeline.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Michelle Esquenazi on the Soros funding of campaigns, recidivism rate of criminals, and COVID-19 trial delays. Michelle talked about the need for bail to have criminals back in court and safer for US citizens. Michelle spoke on the bail reform statistics before the pandemic and the non-reporting of statistics during the pandemic.
