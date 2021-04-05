Biden's Long History With Ukraine

GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | East Ukraine Border Build Up, Vaccine Purchases
Taylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Wikileaks, Julian Assange Update, and The Squad
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda on the military build-up by Ukraine, Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and President Putin’s statements. Mark discussed his belief that Russia doesn’t want to take back the Donbas region. Mark spoke on the possibilities of a hot war starting on the border and Russia defending itself.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Taylor Hudak on the anniversary of the “Collateral Murder” video, Julian Assange, and media response to “Collateral Murder” in 2021. Taylor discussed her university education in journalism and how the education of journalism in America works. Taylor spoke on Dean Yates the former Reuters journalist, who was pressured by Reuters to stop discussion of the footage.
Lee and John also look back at the long history of President Biden's relations with Ukraine.
