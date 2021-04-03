April 2021 Incident at the Capitol

GUEST
Matt Berman - Creative Director, Copywriter, and CMO Strategist | Eddie Savitz, Philadelphia Gun Violence, and Attorney Ben Crump
Bob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | Media Literacy, Sputnik News, and The Supreme Court
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Matt Berman on his book on the George Floyd case, the “Uncle Eddie” Savitz case, and the under reported violence in Philadelphia. Matt talked about a filmmaker in Philadelphia who was shot and killed, while making a film on gun violence in the city. Matt spoke on his investigation into the George Floyd death and how attorney Ben Crump has been a key figure in prominent cases involving Black victims.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber on America's conditioning of thought, Hunter Biden protected by the media, and NCAA possibly paying student-athletes. Bob discussed the contrast of police state-like tactics on Roger Stone during that arrest, versus the non-investigation into Hunter Biden and his possible crimes. Bob talked about the large size endowments college have and the ability to pay students with these endowments.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)