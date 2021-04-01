A Foolish Dog Barks at a Flying Bird

GUEST
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | History Taken Serious in Russia, Germany Ban of AstraZeneca for Over sixty, and The EU
Jared Beck - Attorney, Author | Bernie Sanders 2016, January 6th Riot, and the Media Controlling the Narrative
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver on the Germany vaccine ban, General Ben Hodges, and history manipulation. Peter discussed the recent decision by Germany to ban the AstraZeneca vaccine for the population over sixty years old and countries buying Russian vaccines. Peter talked about the German population that is unwilling to receive the vaccine.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jared Beck on super PACs, the media control over perception, and America’s broken political system. Jared talked about the need for the political system in America to finally break, for any real reform to occur in America. Jared discussed the similarity in that both the Chauvin trial and the January 6th Capitol riot are dominated by media narratives.
