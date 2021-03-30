They Have Money for War but Can’t Feed the Poor

GUEST
Lucy Komisar - Investigative Journalist at TheKomisarScoop.com | Origins of Russiagate, Bill Browder, and Naked Short Selling
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | COVID Numbers, RT Lack of Reach, International Media
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Lucy Komisar on corruption on Wall Street, Russiagate lies in the media, and Bill Browder. Lucy discussed the most recent Daily Beast article and how the multiple lies within the article. Lucy talked about the GameStop stock and explained the naked short selling that went unreported.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan on the rising COVID numbers in the DMV area, Ed Schultz, and the media smears of RT. Manila talked about the RT channel and how limited the outreach on cable tv has gotten over the years. Manila discussed the Biden press conference and how light the media treated the president.
