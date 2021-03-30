We've Added Years to Life, Not Life to Years

GUEST
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Stagflation, State of the Economy, and Debt
Dr. Wilmer Leon - Political Scientist, Radio Host, Columnist | Grade on Biden Administration, Chauvin Trial, and Vaccines
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost on inflation, out-of-control spending, and intergenerational debt. Mark discussed the crisis America faces finically from government decisions that will have an impact for generations. Mark talked about the inflation already here and how it will show more in the price of goods and services.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Dr. Wilmer Leon on President Trump's failures, vaccine distribution, and the George Floyd case. Dr. Leon talked about his expectations of the Biden administration and expected failures. Dr. Leon spoke on the Derek Chauvin trial and his view that Chauvin murdered George Floyd on May 25th.
