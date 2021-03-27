Don't Forget to Remember Me

GUEST
John Potash - Author and Filmmaker | MKUltra, Drugs in Music, and the Black Panthers
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Cold War, New York City, and Bidens Press Conference
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with John Potash on his books on CIA distributing LSD, Tupac Shakur, and the Weather Underground. John discussed his research into his book and the documented history of musicians using psychedelics. John talked about the family history of Tupac Shakur and the family being surveilled for decades.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Caleb Maupin on the U.S. relationship with China, Huawei, and Biden administration policy towards China. Caleb talked about the history of America and China and how that history has affected present U.S. foreign policy. Caleb spoke on the differences between President Trump's policy with China and the Biden administration reverting to the Obama administration policy.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)