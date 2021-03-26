President Biden Has United the Country?

GUEST
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | EU Meeting, European Vaccine Skepticism, and American Ban on Exports
Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Immigration Laws, Border Surge, and President Biden's Press Conference
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver on the EU upset with AstraZeneca on under-delivered vaccines, Angela Merkel failed lockdown attempt, and President Biden's attendance at the EU meeting. Peter discussed the skepticism in Europe on the COVID vaccines and the rising positive numbers in Germany. Peter talked about Angela Merkle’s failure attempting to lockdown Germany.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Andrew Arthur on the Mexican President blaming President Biden for the migrant surge, Congress failing to enforce immigration laws, and Children at the border. Andrew spoke on the laws that enable migrants to appear at the border of America and seek asylum. Andrew talked about President Biden and his recent statements on immigration at his first press conference.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)